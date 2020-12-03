To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Our Country Aqueduct
Today's best bet Our Country runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when Mystic Link won at Tampa Bay Downs. Nick heads to Aqueduct with two more selections...

"He has faced much better in the past, and even took his chance in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf last year"

Back Our Country Race 4 at BSP in the 18:45 at Aqueduct

Princess in charge

Race 2 17:50 Aqueduct - Princess Fawzia

Princess Fawzia looks like the horse to beat in this $35k non-winner of three on the turf course. Thankfully there is still turf action due to the mild autumn in New York. This filly beat Candy Flower in good style in a competitive allowance race over this course last month. She delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, and pulled clear to win a shade cosily. This was her best effort to date and has every right to move forward. Jockey John Velazquez rides back for connections, and trainer Linda Rice has a healthy 21% strike rate in all claiming races. BSP is recommended.

Our Country the one

Race 4 18:45 Aqueduct - Our Country

Our Country could run well at a decent price in this allowance race on the main track.

This gelding finished fourth to Glynn County in a similar event over this course last month. He made a strong move inside the final furlong and was gaining on the winner close home. He has faced much better in the past, and even took his chance in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf last year. Trainer George Weaver has a respectable 17% strike rate at the meeting and the talented Kendrick Carmouche rides back for connections. He will be played late and will benefit from the expected fast pace. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +89.23

This week so far…

Staked: 5
Returned: 7.50

Recommended bets

Back Princess Fawzia Race 2 at BSP in the 17:50 at Aqueduct
Back Our Country Race 4 at BSP in the 18:45 at Aqueduct

