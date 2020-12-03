US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Princess in charge

Race 2 17:50 Aqueduct - Princess Fawzia

Princess Fawzia looks like the horse to beat in this $35k non-winner of three on the turf course. Thankfully there is still turf action due to the mild autumn in New York. This filly beat Candy Flower in good style in a competitive allowance race over this course last month. She delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, and pulled clear to win a shade cosily. This was her best effort to date and has every right to move forward. Jockey John Velazquez rides back for connections, and trainer Linda Rice has a healthy 21% strike rate in all claiming races. BSP is recommended.

Our Country the one

Race 4 18:45 Aqueduct - Our Country

Our Country could run well at a decent price in this allowance race on the main track.

This gelding finished fourth to Glynn County in a similar event over this course last month. He made a strong move inside the final furlong and was gaining on the winner close home. He has faced much better in the past, and even took his chance in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf last year. Trainer George Weaver has a respectable 17% strike rate at the meeting and the talented Kendrick Carmouche rides back for connections. He will be played late and will benefit from the expected fast pace. BSP is recommended.