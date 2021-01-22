US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Lord Camden to rule

Race 6 20:20 Aqueduct - Lord Camden

I am going to take a chance with Lord Camden in this interesting $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This four-year-old finished a respectable third to Unrelenting Force at Saratoga last July. He made a four wide move on the home turn, and finished the race with good energy. He makes his debut for trainer Chris Englehart who has a stellar 20% strike rate with all claiming races. Englehart has been working him steadily, and put in a nice piece of work over at the Belmont Training Track eight days ago. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Open Lengths to take finale

Race 8 21:20 Aqueduct - Open Lengths

Open Lengths is my idea of the winner of this $16k non-winner of two on the main track.

This well related gelding finished fifth to Microscope in a competitive allowance race over this course earlier this month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but was easily brushed aside and finished well beaten. He had previously won a $20k maiden claimer in good style last month. Trainer George Weaver wisely drops him back to claiming company in an effort to make him more competitive. I think he fits well with this group, and the talented Kendrick Carmouche rides back for connections. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.