To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Awesome Debate Aqueduct
Today's best bet Awesome Debate runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros struck again when his only selection Democratic Values won at Aqueduct. Nick returns to The Big A with two more fancies...

"The water is much deeper, but feel she has the talent to handle the class hike"

Back Awesome Debate Race 9 at BSP in the 21:55 at Aqueduct

Devious Mo tough to down

Race 6 20:20 Aqueduct - Devious Mo

Devious Mo should go close in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Laoban colt finished fourth to Echoes of Destiny in a $40k maiden claimer over this course last month. He was caught in a spirited speed duel, and cried enough inside the final furlong. This was a fair effort for the level, and should have more to offer in this company. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez drops him aggressively, which will help carry his speed further. Jockey Manny Franco is an excellent judge of pace which should help matters. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Awesome Debate for Stakes glory

Race 9 21:55 Aqueduct - Awesome Debate

Awesome Debate is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This mare put in a career best when beating Risk Model in a first level allowance race over this course last month. She made all the running, and had the race in safekeeping inside the final furlong. This was a super effort from this likeable individual and comes in to this race in cracking form. The water is much deeper, but feel she has the talent to handle the class hike. Trainer Charlie Baker is having a solid meeting with a 19% strike rate. Jockey Jorge Vargas gets on well with her and rides back for connections. BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +34.28

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 9
Returned: 25.29

Recommended bets

Back Devious Mo Race 6 at 3.55/2 in the 20:20 at Aqueduct
Back Awesome Debate Race 9 at BSP in the 21:55 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 13th Mar (R6 6f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 March, 8.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ladys Boy
Royal Kaz
Being Me
Bar Fourteen
Devious Mo
Bustin Bieber
Production Credit
St. Paddys Boy
Alite
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 13th Mar (R9 6f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 March, 9.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kansas Kis
Sadie Lady
Amuse
Call On Mischief
Jump For Joy
Awesome Debate
Prairie Fire
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles