US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Devious Mo tough to down

Race 6 20:20 Aqueduct - Devious Mo

Devious Mo should go close in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Laoban colt finished fourth to Echoes of Destiny in a $40k maiden claimer over this course last month. He was caught in a spirited speed duel, and cried enough inside the final furlong. This was a fair effort for the level, and should have more to offer in this company. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez drops him aggressively, which will help carry his speed further. Jockey Manny Franco is an excellent judge of pace which should help matters. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Awesome Debate for Stakes glory

Race 9 21:55 Aqueduct - Awesome Debate

Awesome Debate is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This mare put in a career best when beating Risk Model in a first level allowance race over this course last month. She made all the running, and had the race in safekeeping inside the final furlong. This was a super effort from this likeable individual and comes in to this race in cracking form. The water is much deeper, but feel she has the talent to handle the class hike. Trainer Charlie Baker is having a solid meeting with a 19% strike rate. Jockey Jorge Vargas gets on well with her and rides back for connections. BSP is recommended.