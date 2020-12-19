US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Irish Constitution to lay down the law

Race 2 17:20 Aqueduct - Irish Constitution

Irish Constitution should go close in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This filly finished second to No Mo' Spending in a Stakes race at Belmont Park in October. She looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but was caught close home by the game winner. I do not think she got home over the seven furlong trip, and trainer Ray Handel wisely drops her down to six furlongs. She has tactical speed, so should be able to take up a stalking position before pouncing in the straight. BSP is recommended.

Nepotism to take control

Race 4 18:18 Aqueduct - Nepotism

Nepotism is an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related son of Union Rags caught the eye on debut when finishing second to Highway Bound in a similar race at Belmont Park in October. He ran on strongly inside the final furlong, but could not get to grips with the winner. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. This was a super effort and significant improvement is expected. Trainer Jonathan Portman boasts a 33% strike rate with second time out runners. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.