US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Democratic Values to dominate

Race 1 17:20 Aqueduct - Democratic Values

Democratic Values should open his account in this $49k maiden claimer on the main track.

This four-year-old finished fifth to The Sound in a Maiden Special Weight at Belmont Park in October. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight but weakened when the pace lifted. This was a decent race, with the winner and the runner up boosting the form with victories. Trainer Jorge Abreu was an assistant to Chad Brown before going out on his own four years ago. High profile owner Seth Klarman has supported Abreu and owns this well related son of Honor Code. He will benefit from the aggressive class drop and recommend backing him at around 2.56/4.

My Boy Tate for Stakes glory

Race 8 20:50 Aqueduct - My Boy Tate

My Boy Tate is my idea of the winner of this Stakes race on the main track.

This consistent gelding finished an excellent second to Funny Guy in a similar contest over this course in November. He looked the likely winner inside the final furlong but was collared close home by the determined winner. The shorter distance will play to his strengths and am expecting a big effort. If the expected rain arrives it will enhance his chances as he is a four time winner on an off track. Trainer Michelle Nevin worked him over the track on Monday, and threw in a bullet to show his well-being. BSP is recommended.