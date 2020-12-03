US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

A Life That's Good to shine

Race 5 19:15 Aqueduct - A Life That's Good

A Life That's Good is an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This Congrats filly finished sixth on debut in a similar race on the turf at Belmont Park last month. She flashed speed, before weakening at the entrance to the straight. This was a fair effort, but her pedigree suggests she will be more effective on the main track. Trainer Jeremiah Englehart has had a bright start to the meeting, and has a 25% strike rate with horses switching from turf to dirt. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement and recommend backing her at BSP.

No problem for Much Trouble

Race 7 20:17 Aqueduct - Much Trouble

Much Trouble should make his presence felt in this allowance race on the turf.

This five-year-old finished a close second to Aveen Malcain in a competitive allowance race at Belmont Park last July. He finished strongly, but could not get by the game winner. He has been off the course for 17 months, but trainer Mike Maker is a master at preparing horses off a long layoff. He faced better in the past, and was fourth in a Stakes race at Delta Downs a couple of years ago. His work tab is strong and should be ready to do himself justice. BSP is recommended.