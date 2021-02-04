US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Dreams Untold to win again

Race 5 20:25 Aqueduct - Dreams Untold

Dreams Untold should make his presence felt in this interesting $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding beat Irish Cork in a $35k optional claimer at Parx last month. He swept to the front at the entrance to the straight, and pulled clear to win with complete authority. This was super effort from this likable individual. The water is deeper but has faced better in the past. Trainer John Servis does not have many runners here, but has had a winner at the meeting. His work tab is strong and leading jockey Kendrick Carmouche has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Montauk Daddy the boss

Race 6 20:55 Aqueduct - Montauk Daddy

Montauk Daddy should go close in this allowance contest on the main track.

This colt beat Double Shot in a $25k non-winner of two over this course last month. He established a clear lead in the straight and held on well in the closing stages. This was his first run for trainer Rob Atras after claiming him from Linda Rice. Interestingly Atras runs him in this race rather than a claimer, as he does not want to lose the horse at the claim box. I think he has more to offer, and it is nice to see Kendrick Carmouche ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.