To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Montauk Daddy Aqueduct
Today's best bet Montauk Daddy runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros heads to Aqueduct with two selections from the Thursday card...

"Interestingly Atras runs him in this race rather than a claimer, as he does not want to lose the horse at the claim box"

Back Montauk Daddy Race 6 at BSP in the 20:55 at Aqueduct

Dreams Untold to win again

Race 5 20:25 Aqueduct - Dreams Untold

Dreams Untold should make his presence felt in this interesting $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding beat Irish Cork in a $35k optional claimer at Parx last month. He swept to the front at the entrance to the straight, and pulled clear to win with complete authority. This was super effort from this likable individual. The water is deeper but has faced better in the past. Trainer John Servis does not have many runners here, but has had a winner at the meeting. His work tab is strong and leading jockey Kendrick Carmouche has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Montauk Daddy the boss

Race 6 20:55 Aqueduct - Montauk Daddy

Montauk Daddy should go close in this allowance contest on the main track.

This colt beat Double Shot in a $25k non-winner of two over this course last month. He established a clear lead in the straight and held on well in the closing stages. This was his first run for trainer Rob Atras after claiming him from Linda Rice. Interestingly Atras runs him in this race rather than a claimer, as he does not want to lose the horse at the claim box. I think he has more to offer, and it is nice to see Kendrick Carmouche ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +5.37

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 5
Returned: 6.8

Recommended bets

Back Dreams Untold Race 5 at BSP in the 20:25 at Aqueduct
Back Montauk Daddy Race 6 at BSP in the 20:55 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 4th Feb (R5 1m Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 February, 8.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dreams Untold
Rock On Luke
Mad Munnys
Tatweej
Sunny Ridge
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 4th Feb (R6 7f Allw)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 February, 8.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jake Rocks
Knockout Punch
Financialstability
Much Trouble
Montauk Daddy
Somebody
New Frontier
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles