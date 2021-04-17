To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Mo Maverick Aqueduct
Today's best bet Mo Maverick runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Aqueduct with two Sunday selections...

"He has won three times over course and distance and the gifted Jose Ortiz has the riding assignment"

Back Mo Maverick Race 5 at BSP in the 20:26 at Aqueduct

Shinjuku to take opener

Race 1 18:20 Aqueduct - Shinjuku

Shinjuku should make his presence felt in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This Japan colt finished third to Our Man Mike in a similar event over this course earlier this month. He was caught in a speed duel, but had a healthy lead at the entrance to the straight before weakening quickly. This was a decent effort and should improve if he can relax a little better. Trainer Horacio DePaz adds blinkers, and has a healthy 29% strike rate when adding headgear for the first time. BSP is recommended.

Mo Maverick the boss

Race 5 20:26 Aqueduct - Mo Maverick

Mo Maverick is my idea of the winner of this $40k optional claimer on the outer turf.

This gelding finished fifth to Renaisance Frolic at Gulfstream Park in February. He held every chance in the home straight, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. Trainer Mike Maker drops him in class and distance, which is a positive move. He has won three times over course and distance and the gifted Jose Ortiz has the riding assignment. His work tab is strong and should get back to winning ways at this level. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +47.8

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 12.0
Returned: 21.82

Recommended bets

Back Shinjuku Race 1 at BSP in the 18:20 at Aqueduct
Back Mo Maverick Race 5 at BSP in the 20:26 at Aqueduct

Aqueduct (US) 18th Apr (R1 1m Mdn)

Sunday 18 April, 6.20pm

Aqueduct (US) 18th Apr (R5 6f Allw Claim)

Sunday 18 April, 8.26pm

