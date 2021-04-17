US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Aqueduct (US) 18th Apr (R1 1m Mdn)Show Hide
Nick Shiambouros heads back to Aqueduct with two Sunday selections...
"He has won three times over course and distance and the gifted Jose Ortiz has the riding assignment"
Shinjuku to take opener
Race 1 18:20 Aqueduct - Shinjuku
Shinjuku should make his presence felt in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This Japan colt finished third to Our Man Mike in a similar event over this course earlier this month. He was caught in a speed duel, but had a healthy lead at the entrance to the straight before weakening quickly. This was a decent effort and should improve if he can relax a little better. Trainer Horacio DePaz adds blinkers, and has a healthy 29% strike rate when adding headgear for the first time. BSP is recommended.
Mo Maverick the boss
Race 5 20:26 Aqueduct - Mo Maverick
Mo Maverick is my idea of the winner of this $40k optional claimer on the outer turf.
This gelding finished fifth to Renaisance Frolic at Gulfstream Park in February. He held every chance in the home straight, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. Trainer Mike Maker drops him in class and distance, which is a positive move. He has won three times over course and distance and the gifted Jose Ortiz has the riding assignment. His work tab is strong and should get back to winning ways at this level. BSP is recommended.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +47.8
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 12.0
Returned: 21.82
