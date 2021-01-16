US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

No problem for I'm Fine

Race 5 19:20 Aqueduct - I'm Fine

I'm Fine could run well at a fair price in this first level allowance race on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when beating Munnings Muse in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. She was squeezed for room at the start, but made up a lot of ground inside the final furlong and won going away. This was her best effort to date and benefited from the shorter seven furlong trip. She takes on winners today, but think she is open to a great deal of improvement. Her work tab is strong and trainer Jeremiah Englehart has a respectable 22% strike rate in allowance races. BSP is recommended.

Miss Marissa the boss

Race 8 20:50 Aqueduct - Miss Marissa

Miss Marissa is my idea of the winner of this interesting Stakes race on the main track.

This talented filly finished down the field behind Mrs. Danvers in the Grade 3 Comely over this course last November. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight but folded tamely when pressure was applied. This run is probably best forgotten, as she was clearly feeling the effects of her hard fought victory in the Grade 2 Black Eyed Susan the previous month. Trainer James Ryerson has given her a nice break, and has been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment. She put in two bullet works this month spaced seven days apart. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at BSP.