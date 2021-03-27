To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Mebs Web Aqueduct
Today's best bet Mebs Web runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros heads to Aqueduct with two selections from the final day of the winter meeting...

"She should get a strong pace to run at, and expect her to be played late"

Back Mebs Web Race 5 at BSP in the 19:20 at Aqueduct

Flying With Angels to swoop

Race 1 17:20 Aqueduct - Flying With Angels

Flying With Angels should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related son of Ghostzapper caught the eye on debut when finishing third to My Liberty at Tampa Bay Downs last month. Despite shifting in, he ran on strongly inside the final furlong and was gaining on the winner close home. Trainer Christophe Clement adds blinkers which is a positive move. I think he is open to significant improvement and can get jockey Manny Franco off to a flying start. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Mebs Web to repeat

Race 5 19:20 Aqueduct - Mebs Web

I am going to side with Mebs Web in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when beating Gagliano in a $16k non-winner of two earlier this month. She made a strong three wide move on the home turn, and quickly had the race in safekeeping. She clearly appreciated the return to six and a half furlongs, and has every right to move forward. She should get a strong pace to run at, and expect her to be played late. Trainer A.C Avilla has had a productive meeting with a 17% strike rate. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +36.26

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 13
Returned: 6.6

Recommended bets

Back Flying With Angels Race 1 at 3.02/1 in the 17:20 at Aqueduct
Back Mebs Web Race 5 at BSP in the 19:20 at Aqueduct

