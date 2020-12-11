To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Martinez Aqueduct
Today's best bet Martinez runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when both his selections won. Nick returns to Aqueduct with two more fancies...

"I think he will appreciate the return to the turf course and should have more to offer"

Back Martinez Race 2 at BSP in the 17:50 at Aqueduct

Martinez to get it done

Race 2 17:50 Aqueduct - Martinez

Martinez is taken to upset the short priced favourite Vodka Lemonade in this turf sprint.

This colt finished a close third in a race taken off the turf over this course last month. He finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home. He had previously finished third to Chrome Dixie in a turf spring at Belmont Park in October. I think he will appreciate the return to the turf course and should have more to offer. The favourite Vodka Lemonade will ensure a good gallop, which should set up his closing kick. BSP is recommended.

Fair Regis tough on the class drop

Race 4 18:45 Aqueduct - Fair Regis

Fair Regis should go close in this $10k claimer on the main track.

This mare finished down the field in a $40k optional claimer over this course last month. She was in contention at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly and finished well beaten. She has faced much better in the past, but trainer Rob Atras drops her aggressively. I am not overly concerned with such a dramatic drop and should attract plenty of interest at the claim box. Anything close to her best would be good enough to take care of this field. I recommend backing her at 2.56/4 on the exchange.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +98.2

This week so far…

Staked: 7
Returned: 9.75

