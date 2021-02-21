US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Maracuja Aqueduct
Today's best bet Maracuja runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros heads to Aqueduct with two selections from the Sunday card...

"She had previously finished a close second to R Working Girl, which reads well in the context of this race"

Back Maracuja Race 6 at 3.55/2 in the 20:50 at Aqueduct

Day's Humor to take opener

Race 1 18:20 Aqueduct - Day's Humor

Day's Humor is my idea of the winner of this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished fifth to Beautiful Karen on debut in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. She made a four- wide move on the turn, but weakened when the pace lifted. This was a fair effort and is entitled to move forward. Trainer John Kimmel drops her aggressively, and has found a good spot for her to get off the mark. Yesterday the rail was the place to be at Aqueduct, so may benefit from the inside draw. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Maracuja worth another chance

Race 6 20:50 Aqueduct - Maracuja

I am going to give Maracuja another chance in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This expensive yearling purchase by Honor Code finished third to Hybrid Eclipse in a similar event over this course last month. She lost her footing at the start which cost her valuable ground. Despite the mishap, she recovered to hold every chance in the straight before weakening. She had previously finished a close second to R Working Girl, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Rob Atras is having a solid winter meeting with a 14% strike rate. The in form Kendrick Carmouche rides back for connections which is another positive. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -5.18

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 10
Returned: 3

Recommended bets

Back Day’s Humor Race 1 at 3.55/2 in the 18:20 at Aqueduct
Back Maracuja Race 6 at 3.55/2 in the 20:50 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 21st Feb (R1 6f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 21 February, 6.20pm

Days Humor
Mill Stone Creek
Lovelee Honor
Trick The Universe
Crystal Steps
Mia Calia
Aque (US) 21st Feb (R6 7f Mdn)

Sunday 21 February, 8.50pm

Beccas Wish
Cause To Dream
Mun Luv
Saucy Cat
Maracuja
Up Seventyfour
Despeight All Odds
