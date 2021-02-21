US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Aque (US) 21st Feb (R1 6f Mdn Claim)Show Hide
Sunday 21 February, 6.20pm
Nick Shiambouros heads to Aqueduct with two selections from the Sunday card...
"She had previously finished a close second to R Working Girl, which reads well in the context of this race"
Day's Humor to take opener
Race 1 18:20 Aqueduct - Day's Humor
Day's Humor is my idea of the winner of this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.
This filly finished fifth to Beautiful Karen on debut in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. She made a four- wide move on the turn, but weakened when the pace lifted. This was a fair effort and is entitled to move forward. Trainer John Kimmel drops her aggressively, and has found a good spot for her to get off the mark. Yesterday the rail was the place to be at Aqueduct, so may benefit from the inside draw. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
Maracuja worth another chance
Race 6 20:50 Aqueduct - Maracuja
I am going to give Maracuja another chance in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This expensive yearling purchase by Honor Code finished third to Hybrid Eclipse in a similar event over this course last month. She lost her footing at the start which cost her valuable ground. Despite the mishap, she recovered to hold every chance in the straight before weakening. She had previously finished a close second to R Working Girl, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Rob Atras is having a solid winter meeting with a 14% strike rate. The in form Kendrick Carmouche rides back for connections which is another positive. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall -5.18
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 10
Returned: 3
