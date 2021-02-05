US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Yerosilverbiz to take opener

Race 1 18:20 Aqueduct - Yerosilverbiz

I am going to take a chance with Yerosilverbiz in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This colt caught the eye on debut when finishing down the field behind Magnificent Chrome in a $40k claimer last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened when the pace lifted. He attracted support, but ultimately did not live up to the hype. Trainer Rob Atras drops him aggressively for his second start, which is a positive move. Hopefully he can carry his speed further and have enough in the tank to get home. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Madam Deputy to upset

Race 4 19:55 Aqueduct - Madam Deputy

Madam Deputy could run well at a big price in this interesting $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when finishing third to Mind of Gold in a $30k maiden claimer at Belmont Park last September. She took the lead in the straight, but was quickly collared by the impressive winner. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez has given her a nice break, and has been working well ahead of this assignment. She is no world beater, but fits well with this group. With the short priced Grape Therapy in the race BSP is recommended.