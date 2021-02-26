US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Magnetique to bounce back

Race 6 20:55 Aqueduct - Magnetique

I am going to stick with Magnetique in this allowance race on the main track.

This filly finished a close second to Halo City in a similar event over this course earlier this month. She delivered a sustained challenge inside the final furlong but could not get by the game winner. This was her first race in almost two months and may have needed it. Trainer Michelle Nevin is having a decent winter meeting with a 14% strike rate. I think she has more to offer, and it is nice to see jockey Kendrick Carmouche ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Mabel Island worth another go

Race 7 21:25 Aqueduct - Mabel Island

Mabel Island is worth another chance in this allowance race on the main track.

I had a decent size bet on this filly when finishing second to Dublinornothin over this course earlier this month. I was counting my money inside the final furlong, but was caught close home by the game winner. Trainer Carlos Soto runs her back in the same condition, but stretches her out to the mile distance. She was a wide margin winner over this trip last month at Parx. She has a high cruising speed and should be able to dictate matters from the front. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at around 4.03/1.