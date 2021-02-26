To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Mabel Island Aqueduct
Today's best bet Mabel Island runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros struck again when his best bet Blu Grotto won at Aqueduct. Nick returns to The Big A with two more selections...

"She has a high cruising speed and should be able to dictate matters from the front"

Back Mabel Island Race 7 at 4.03/1 in the 21:25 at Aqueduct

Magnetique to bounce back

Race 6 20:55 Aqueduct - Magnetique

I am going to stick with Magnetique in this allowance race on the main track.

This filly finished a close second to Halo City in a similar event over this course earlier this month. She delivered a sustained challenge inside the final furlong but could not get by the game winner. This was her first race in almost two months and may have needed it. Trainer Michelle Nevin is having a decent winter meeting with a 14% strike rate. I think she has more to offer, and it is nice to see jockey Kendrick Carmouche ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Mabel Island worth another go

Race 7 21:25 Aqueduct - Mabel Island

Mabel Island is worth another chance in this allowance race on the main track.

I had a decent size bet on this filly when finishing second to Dublinornothin over this course earlier this month. I was counting my money inside the final furlong, but was caught close home by the game winner. Trainer Carlos Soto runs her back in the same condition, but stretches her out to the mile distance. She was a wide margin winner over this trip last month at Parx. She has a high cruising speed and should be able to dictate matters from the front. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at around 4.03/1.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -.93

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 8
Returned: 6.89

Recommended bets

Back Magnetique Race 6 at BSP in the 20:55 at Aqueduct
Back Mabel Island Race 7 at 4.03/1 in the 21:25 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 26th Feb (R6 1m Allw)

Show Hide

Friday 26 February, 8.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Adhwaa
Mia Bea Star
Dial Me Up
Barista Vixen
Wicked Amber
Pendolino
Magnetique
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 26th Feb (R7 1m Allw)

Show Hide

Friday 26 February, 9.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Alphadora
Cheatham Hill
Im Fine
Ellarella
English Breeze
My My Michelle
Bank Sting
New York Rock Star
Mabel Island
Ok Honey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles