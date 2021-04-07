US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Flower's Fortune to graduate

Race 2 18:53 Aqueduct - Flower's Fortune

Flower's Fortune is taken to get off the mark in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished second to The Glenmore in a $40k maiden claimer over this course back in February. She ran on well in the closing stages, but never had a realistic chance of getting to the winner. Trainer Jeremiah Englehart drops her aggressively, and should be more competitive at this level. Her work tab is solid and should make a bold bid. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Love And Thunder to make some noise

Race 7 21:34 Aqueduct - Love And Thunder

Love And Thunder is my best bet of the day in this first level allowance race on the outer turf course.

This well related filly finished down the field behind Lady Bowthorpe in the Group 3 Valiant Stakes at Ascot last July. She made some progress two furlongs from home, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the impressive winner. She makes her debut for Chad Brown, and has been working well at the Palm Meadows training centre in Florida. I think training down in Florida gives her an edge, as fillies seem to thrive in the warm winter sunshine. She has some rock solid form in the book and is suited by the conditions of this race. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.