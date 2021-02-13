To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Lord Camden Aqueduct
Today's best bet Lord Camden runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros returns to Aqueduct with two more selections from the Saturday card...

"His work tab is solid and the in form Eric Cancel has the riding assignment"

Back Lord Camden Race 9 at 4.57/2 in the 21:55 at Aqueduct

Mi Tres Por Ciento worth another go

Race 8 21:28 Aqueduct - Mi Tres Por Ciento

I am going to give Mi Tres Por Ciento another chance in this $62.5k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fourth to Chateau over this course last month. He made his move in the home straight, but could only stay on at one pace when it mattered. He was a little disappointing to be honest, but is best judged on his previous effort when beating his old rival Chateau easily. He put in a super piece of work over at Belmont Park nine days ago, and looks ready to do himself justice. The talented Benji Hernandez rides back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Lord Camden to rule

Race 9 21:55 Aqueduct - Lord Camden

I am going to side with Lord Camden in this interesting $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This son of Freud finished second to Imperio D over this course last month. He ran on well in the closing stages but made no impression on the easy winner. This was a respectable effort for new trainer Chris Englehart who got him from the Mark Casse stable. He faced better in the past, including contesting a couple of hot maidens at the Spa last year. His work tab is solid and the in form Eric Cancel has the riding assignment. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -5.13

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 10
Returned: 6.5

Recommended bets

Back Mi Tres Por Ciento Race 8 at BSP in the 21:28 at Aqueduct
Back Lord Camden Race 9 at 4.57/2 in the 21:55 at Aqueduct

