US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Saturday 17 April
Nick Shiambouros struck again when his third straight best bet Yerosilverbiz won at 9.32 BSP. Nick heads back to Aqueduct with two more selections...
"This was a gutsy effort from this likeable individual, and should have more to offer"
Millean to bounce back
Race 6 21:07 Aqueduct - Millean
Millean should appreciate the considerable ease in grade in this $25k non-winner of two on the main track.
This gelding finished down the field behind Candy Man Rocket in the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis at Tampa Bay Downs in February. He settled at the rear of the field, and failed to make an impression. In truth he was outclassed. Trainer Todd Pletcher has given him a nice break, and should feel much more at home in this company. Back in January he won a $50k maiden claimer at Gulfstream which reads well in the context of this race. BSP is recommended.
Lobsta a tasty price
Race 7 21:44 Aqueduct - Lobsta
Lobsta should make his presence felt in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.
This talented colt beat Schokolade over this course last month. He made a four wide move at the entrance to the straight, and emerged from the gloom to get up near the line. This was a gutsy effort from this likeable individual, and should have more to offer. On his previous start he finished a distant second to the smart Nicky the Vest who has a bright future. His work tab is strong and Eric Cancel rides back for connections. BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +49.8
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 10.0
Returned: 21.82
