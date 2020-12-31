US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Sam and Sy the perfect combination

Race 5 19:48 Aqueduct - Sam and Sy

Sam and Sy should go close in this $50k optional claimer on the main track.

This colt finished second to Algabraic in a competitive allowance race at Churchill Downs last month. He chased the leader in to the straight, and finished strongly without troubling the winner. This was a super effort and should have a lot more to offer. Trainer Brad Cox adds blinkers today and has a 24% strike rate with first time headgear. His work tab is solid and the talented Jose Lezcano has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Letmetakethiscall to send it in

Race 7 20:50 Aqueduct - Letmetakethiscall

Letmetakethiscall should prove difficult to beat in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This mare put in a much improved effort when beating Miss Jimmy in a $40k optional claimer over this course last month. She swept to the front in the straight and powered home to win with plenty in hand. This was her best piece of form to date and further improvement is expected. She has been working well ahead of this assignment, and the gifted Dylan Davis rides back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.