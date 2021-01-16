US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Full Moon Fever too hot

Race 4 18:50 Aqueduct - Full Moon Fever

Full Moon Fever should open his account in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This Effinex colt put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Nicky the Vest over this course last month. He showed signs of inexperience in the straight, but kept on well to run in to a place. He is improving with racing and sets a decent standard in this interesting contest. Veteran rider Mike Luzzi rides back for connections which is another positive. Trainer Anthony Dutrow has had a slow start to the meeting, but this likeable individual should provide him with a winner. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Laobanonaprayer no forlorn hope

Race 8 20:50 Aqueduct - Laobanonaprayer

Laobanonaprayer should make her presence felt in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This talented filly was most impressive when beating Jill's a Hot Mess over this course last month. She swept to the front in the straight and pulled clear to win easily. This was a super effort from this improving individual. She has come on leaps and bounds since shipping in from Delaware Park, and has won two Stakes races on the New York circuit. She will face a stiff challenge from unbeaten Vacay, but feel she is up to the task. This in form Kendrick Carmouche rides back for connections. BSP is recommended.