US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

La Negrita Aqueduct
Today's best bet La Negrita runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Tibby Gee won at Turf Paradise. Nick heads to Aqueduct with two selections from the winter meeting...

"Trainer Rudy Rodriguez is having a strong winter meeting with a 20% strike rate. Strictly on the book favourite Wicked Title has her measure, but I think she will improve past her"

Back La Negrita Race 5 at BSP in the 19:50 at Aqueduct

Obligatory to oblige

Race 4 19:20 Aqueduct - Obligatory

Obligatory is an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related Curlin filly caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth to Café Society at Belmont Park last October. She put in some solid work in the closing stages, and finished the race with good energy. The form of that race has worked out well, with the winner finishing an excellent fourth to the smart Malathaat in the Grade 2 Demoiselle. The runner-up Hit the Woah also won a decent Maiden Special Weight over this course in November. I think she is open to significant improvement and recommend backing her at her at around 5.04/1 on the exchange.

La Negrita to repeat

Race 5 19:50 Aqueduct - La Negrita

La Negrita should go close in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when beating Nicky Scissors over this horse last month. She swept to the front at the entrance to the straight and pulled clear to win decisively. This was an excellent performance and clearly has more to offer. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez is having a strong winter meeting with a 20% strike rate. Strictly on the book favourite Wicked Title has her measure, but I think she will improve past her. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +.16

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 8
Returned: 9

Recommended bets

Back Obligatory Race 4 at 5.04/1 in the 19:20 at Aqueduct
Back La Negrita Race 5 at BSP in the 19:50 at Aqueduct

