US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Aque (US) 2nd Apr (R1 1m Mdn)Show Hide
Friday 2 April, 6.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Our Man Mike
|Shinjuku
|Forty Two Ace
|A Colt Named Susie
|Olympique
|War Novel
|Brew Pub
|Remembermom
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros fired in two more winners at Aqueduct yesterday. Nick returns to The Big A with two selections from the spring meeting...
"He could not be considered unlucky, but probably would have made the frame"
Our Man Mike worth another go
Race 1 18:20 Aqueduct - Our Man Mike
I am going to give Our Man Mike another chance in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This colt finished third to Schokolade over this course in February. He made a six- wide move on the home turn, and finished strongly without troubling the winner. Trainer Horacio DePaz stretches him out to the mile distance, which is exactly what he needs. Last year he finished second in a Stakes race at Finger Lakes which reads well in the context of this race. This looks like the perfect opportunity for him to get off the mark. BSP is recommended.
La Hara ready off the shelf
Race 6 21:01 Aqueduct - La Hara
La Hara is my idea of the winner of this interesting allowance race on the turf.
This well related son of Dansili finished fourth to Price Talk in a similar event at Belmont Park last October. He met some interference inside the final furlong, but kept on well and was not beaten all that far. He could not be considered unlucky, but probably would have made the frame. He work tab down in Florida is strong, and trainer Chad Brown should have him ready to do himself justice. He is part of an entry with Kuramata so BSP is recommended.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +47.11
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 7
Returned: 19.85
Friday 2 April, 6.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Our Man Mike
|Shinjuku
|Forty Two Ace
|A Colt Named Susie
|Olympique
|War Novel
|Brew Pub
|Remembermom
Join to place betsJoin today
Friday 2 April, 9.01pm
|Back
|Lay
|La Hara
|Kuramata
|Fame To Famous
|Manolito
|Vintage Hollywood
|Dreams Of Tomorrow
|So High
|Malibu Star
|Singapore Trader
|Box N Score
|Daddy Knows
Join to place betsJoin today