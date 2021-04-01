US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Our Man Mike worth another go

Race 1 18:20 Aqueduct - Our Man Mike

I am going to give Our Man Mike another chance in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This colt finished third to Schokolade over this course in February. He made a six- wide move on the home turn, and finished strongly without troubling the winner. Trainer Horacio DePaz stretches him out to the mile distance, which is exactly what he needs. Last year he finished second in a Stakes race at Finger Lakes which reads well in the context of this race. This looks like the perfect opportunity for him to get off the mark. BSP is recommended.

La Hara ready off the shelf

Race 6 21:01 Aqueduct - La Hara

La Hara is my idea of the winner of this interesting allowance race on the turf.

This well related son of Dansili finished fourth to Price Talk in a similar event at Belmont Park last October. He met some interference inside the final furlong, but kept on well and was not beaten all that far. He could not be considered unlucky, but probably would have made the frame. He work tab down in Florida is strong, and trainer Chad Brown should have him ready to do himself justice. He is part of an entry with Kuramata so BSP is recommended.