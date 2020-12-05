US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Pickin' Time the real deal

Race 4 18:00 Aqueduct - Pickin' Time

Pickin' Time is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Grade 2 on the main track.

This colt put in a much improved effort when beating Ten for Ten in the Nashua over this course last month. He took the lead at the entrance to the straight and powered home to score decisively. This was no fluke, and we have yet to see the best of this talented individual.

No. 1 (1) Pickin' Time (Usa) Trainer: Kelly J. Breen, USA

Jockey: Jose Lezcano

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

He put in a bullet work over the course a week ago and comes in to this race in good order. The in form Jose Lezcano has the riding assignment. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him at BSP.

King Guillermo to reign supreme

Race 10 21:13 Aqueduct - King Guillermo

I am going to take a chance with King Guillermo in this mouthwatering Grade 1 on the main track.

This talented colt finished second to Nadal in the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park at the beginning of May. He made his move inside the final furlong, but the winner proved the stronger. He lost nothing in defeat as the winner looked something special. Due to a setback he did not take his chance in the Kentucky Derby and has had a long break.

No. 6 (6) King Guillermo (Usa) Trainer:

Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: -



In the spring he demolished a quality field in the Tampa Bay Derby. He is lightly raced, and this will only be his sixth lifetime start. He faces a strong field of battle hardened individuals, but I think he has a lot more to offer. BSP is recommended.