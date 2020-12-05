- Trainer: Kelly J. Breen, USA
- Jockey: Jose Lezcano
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 10lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when A Life That's Good won at 6.07 BSP. Nick returns to Aqueduct with two more selections on Cigar Mile Saturday...
"He is lightly raced, and this will only be his sixth lifetime start"
Pickin' Time the real deal
Race 4 18:00 Aqueduct - Pickin' Time
Pickin' Time is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Grade 2 on the main track.
This colt put in a much improved effort when beating Ten for Ten in the Nashua over this course last month. He took the lead at the entrance to the straight and powered home to score decisively. This was no fluke, and we have yet to see the best of this talented individual.
He put in a bullet work over the course a week ago and comes in to this race in good order. The in form Jose Lezcano has the riding assignment. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him at BSP.
King Guillermo to reign supreme
Race 10 21:13 Aqueduct - King Guillermo
I am going to take a chance with King Guillermo in this mouthwatering Grade 1 on the main track.
This talented colt finished second to Nadal in the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park at the beginning of May. He made his move inside the final furlong, but the winner proved the stronger. He lost nothing in defeat as the winner looked something special. Due to a setback he did not take his chance in the Kentucky Derby and has had a long break.
In the spring he demolished a quality field in the Tampa Bay Derby. He is lightly raced, and this will only be his sixth lifetime start. He faces a strong field of battle hardened individuals, but I think he has a lot more to offer. BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +92.3
This week so far…
Staked: 8
Returned: 13.57