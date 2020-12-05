US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday
Nick Shiambouros returns to Aqueduct with two more selections from the quality Sunday card...
"Her work tab is solid, and the in form Jose Lezcano has the riding assignment"
Laobanonaprayer to repeat
Race 6 19:45 Aqueduct - Laobanonaprayer
Laobanonaprayer should go close in this Stakes race on the main track.
This filly was most impressive when winning a similar event at Belmont Park in October. She was floated wide on the home turn, but finished strongly and was well on top at the line. This was her best effort to date and is improving with racing. She was been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment, and the talented Kendrick Carmouche rides back for connections. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
Honor Way to upset the fav
Race 7 20:17 Aqueduct - Honor Way
I am going to side with Honor Way in this interesting Stakes race on the main track.
This gifted mare beat Pacific Gale in the Pumpkin Pie Stakes at Belmont Park last month. She swept to the front in the straight and pulled clear to win decisively. This was a super effort and comes in to this race in cracking form. There is plenty of speed in the race to set up her closing kick. The favourite Lady Ninja will probably attempt to make all from the one post, but there is other speed in the race which could compromise her chances. Her work tab is solid, and the in form Jose Lezcano has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.
Nick's Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +90.3
This week so far...
Staked: 10
Returned: 13.57