To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Honor Way Aqueduct
Today's best bet Honor Way runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros returns to Aqueduct with two more selections from the quality Sunday card...

"Her work tab is solid, and the in form Jose Lezcano has the riding assignment"

Back Honor Way Race 7 at BSP in the 20:17 at Aqueduct

Laobanonaprayer to repeat

Race 6 19:45 Aqueduct - Laobanonaprayer

Laobanonaprayer should go close in this Stakes race on the main track.

This filly was most impressive when winning a similar event at Belmont Park in October. She was floated wide on the home turn, but finished strongly and was well on top at the line. This was her best effort to date and is improving with racing. She was been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment, and the talented Kendrick Carmouche rides back for connections. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Honor Way to upset the fav

Race 7 20:17 Aqueduct - Honor Way

I am going to side with Honor Way in this interesting Stakes race on the main track.

This gifted mare beat Pacific Gale in the Pumpkin Pie Stakes at Belmont Park last month. She swept to the front in the straight and pulled clear to win decisively. This was a super effort and comes in to this race in cracking form. There is plenty of speed in the race to set up her closing kick. The favourite Lady Ninja will probably attempt to make all from the one post, but there is other speed in the race which could compromise her chances. Her work tab is solid, and the in form Jose Lezcano has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick's Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +90.3

This week so far...

Staked: 10
Returned: 13.57


Recommended bets

Back Laobanonaprayer Race 6 at 3.55/2 in the 19:45 at Aqueduct
Back Honor Way Race 7 at BSP in the 20:17 at Aqueduct

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles