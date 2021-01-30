To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Gracefully Wild Aqueduct
Today's best bet Gracefully Wild runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros had another winner yesterday when Never My Love bolted up. Nick heads to Aqueduct with two more selections...

"Barker has a 20% strike rate with horses dropping to maiden claiming company for the first time"

Back Gracefully Wild Race 5 at BSP in the 19:20 at Aqueduct

Magnetron to make amends

Race 3 18:20 Aqueduct - Magnetron

I am going to side with Magnetron in this $14k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding finished a close second to Bozzini in a similar event over this course last November. Despite stumbling at the start, he finished strongly and would have prevailed in a few more strides. In my opinion he looked a little unlucky. Trainer Rob Atras runs him back at the same level which is the right move. Atras is having a solid meeting with a 15% strike rate. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Gracefully Wild to get off the mark

Race 5 19:20 Aqueduct - Gracefully Wild

Gracefully Wild should make her presence felt in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished fifth to Breakfastatbonnies in a Maiden Special Weight over this course earlier this month. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened out of contention when the pace lifted. This was a respectable effort for the level and should show improved form on the class drop. Trainer Ed Barker drops her to the $40k level. Barker has a 20% strike rate with horses dropping to maiden claiming company for the first time. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +0.01

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 8
Returned: 19.35

Recommended bets

Back Magnetron Race 3 at BSP in the 18:20 at Aqueduct
Back Gracefully Wild Race 5 at BSP in the 19:20 at Aqueduct

