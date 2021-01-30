US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Magnetron to make amends

Race 3 18:20 Aqueduct - Magnetron

I am going to side with Magnetron in this $14k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding finished a close second to Bozzini in a similar event over this course last November. Despite stumbling at the start, he finished strongly and would have prevailed in a few more strides. In my opinion he looked a little unlucky. Trainer Rob Atras runs him back at the same level which is the right move. Atras is having a solid meeting with a 15% strike rate. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Gracefully Wild to get off the mark

Race 5 19:20 Aqueduct - Gracefully Wild

Gracefully Wild should make her presence felt in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished fifth to Breakfastatbonnies in a Maiden Special Weight over this course earlier this month. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened out of contention when the pace lifted. This was a respectable effort for the level and should show improved form on the class drop. Trainer Ed Barker drops her to the $40k level. Barker has a 20% strike rate with horses dropping to maiden claiming company for the first time. BSP is recommended.