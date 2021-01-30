US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Aque (US) 30th Jan (R3 1m Claim)Show Hide
Saturday 30 January, 6.20pm
Nick Shiambouros had another winner yesterday when Never My Love bolted up. Nick heads to Aqueduct with two more selections...
"Barker has a 20% strike rate with horses dropping to maiden claiming company for the first time"
Magnetron to make amends
Race 3 18:20 Aqueduct - Magnetron
I am going to side with Magnetron in this $14k non-winner of two on the main track.
This gelding finished a close second to Bozzini in a similar event over this course last November. Despite stumbling at the start, he finished strongly and would have prevailed in a few more strides. In my opinion he looked a little unlucky. Trainer Rob Atras runs him back at the same level which is the right move. Atras is having a solid meeting with a 15% strike rate. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.
Gracefully Wild to get off the mark
Race 5 19:20 Aqueduct - Gracefully Wild
Gracefully Wild should make her presence felt in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.
This filly finished fifth to Breakfastatbonnies in a Maiden Special Weight over this course earlier this month. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened out of contention when the pace lifted. This was a respectable effort for the level and should show improved form on the class drop. Trainer Ed Barker drops her to the $40k level. Barker has a 20% strike rate with horses dropping to maiden claiming company for the first time. BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +0.01
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 8
Returned: 19.35
