US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Mebs Web worth another go

Race 2 18:53 Aqueduct - Mebs Web

I am going to give Mebs Web another chance in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.

This filly finished fourth to City Temper in a similar event over this course last month. She was steadied at the start, but made good progress in the gloom and finished the race with good energy. This was a fair effort considering her poor start. She stretches out to the mile distance, and should be more forwardly placed this time. Trainer A.C. Avila is having a fair meeting with a respectable 15% strike rate. BSP is recommended.

Good Governance a solid choice

Race 7 21:34 Aqueduct - Good Governance

I am going to side with Good Governance in this fascinating $62.5k optional claimer on the turf.

This talented son of Kingman finished third to Somelikeithotbrown in a Grade 2 at the Spa last July. He was squeezed for room inside the final furlong, and was not beaten all that far. He has been off the course for a while, but has been working well down in Florida. Trainer Chad Brown keeps most of his turf runners in Florida for the winter months. This is a competitive race, but his best effort would see him go close. BSP is recommended.