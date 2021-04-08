US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Aqueduct (US) 9th Apr (R2 1m Claim)Show Hide
Friday 9 April, 6.53pm
|Back
|Lay
|Blitchton Lady
|Micromillion
|Mani Pedi
|Gringotts
|Mebs Web
|Lotties Mizzion
|Jara
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when Flower's Fortune won at Aqueduct. Nick returns to The Big A with two more selections...
"This is a competitive race, but his best effort would see him go close"
Mebs Web worth another go
Race 2 18:53 Aqueduct - Mebs Web
I am going to give Mebs Web another chance in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.
This filly finished fourth to City Temper in a similar event over this course last month. She was steadied at the start, but made good progress in the gloom and finished the race with good energy. This was a fair effort considering her poor start. She stretches out to the mile distance, and should be more forwardly placed this time. Trainer A.C. Avila is having a fair meeting with a respectable 15% strike rate. BSP is recommended.
Good Governance a solid choice
Race 7 21:34 Aqueduct - Good Governance
I am going to side with Good Governance in this fascinating $62.5k optional claimer on the turf.
This talented son of Kingman finished third to Somelikeithotbrown in a Grade 2 at the Spa last July. He was squeezed for room inside the final furlong, and was not beaten all that far. He has been off the course for a while, but has been working well down in Florida. Trainer Chad Brown keeps most of his turf runners in Florida for the winter months. This is a competitive race, but his best effort would see him go close. BSP is recommended.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +48.97
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 8
Returned: 7.0
Friday 9 April, 6.53pm
|Back
|Lay
|Blitchton Lady
|Micromillion
|Mani Pedi
|Gringotts
|Mebs Web
|Lotties Mizzion
|Jara
Join to place betsJoin today
Friday 9 April, 9.34pm
|Back
|Lay
|Price Talk
|Good Governance
|Winters Back
|Acker
|Locally Owned
|Bodecream
|Malthael
|Danny California
|Emaraaty
Join to place betsJoin today