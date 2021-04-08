To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Good Governance Aqueduct
Today's best bet Good Governance runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when Flower's Fortune won at Aqueduct. Nick returns to The Big A with two more selections...

"This is a competitive race, but his best effort would see him go close"

Back Good Governance Race 7 at BSP in the 21:34 at Aqueduct

Mebs Web worth another go

Race 2 18:53 Aqueduct - Mebs Web

I am going to give Mebs Web another chance in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.

This filly finished fourth to City Temper in a similar event over this course last month. She was steadied at the start, but made good progress in the gloom and finished the race with good energy. This was a fair effort considering her poor start. She stretches out to the mile distance, and should be more forwardly placed this time. Trainer A.C. Avila is having a fair meeting with a respectable 15% strike rate. BSP is recommended.

Good Governance a solid choice

Race 7 21:34 Aqueduct - Good Governance

I am going to side with Good Governance in this fascinating $62.5k optional claimer on the turf.

This talented son of Kingman finished third to Somelikeithotbrown in a Grade 2 at the Spa last July. He was squeezed for room inside the final furlong, and was not beaten all that far. He has been off the course for a while, but has been working well down in Florida. Trainer Chad Brown keeps most of his turf runners in Florida for the winter months. This is a competitive race, but his best effort would see him go close. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +48.97

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 8
Returned: 7.0


Recommended bets

Back Mebs Web Race 2 at BSP in the 18:53 at Aqueduct
Back Good Governance Race 7 at BSP in the 21:34 at Aqueduct

