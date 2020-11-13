US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Vermont Billy to graduate

Race 4 18:45 Aqueduct - Vermont Billy

Vermont Billy should prove difficult to beat in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Uncle Mo gelding finished last of six on debut at Belmont Park last month. He was caught in a speed duel and ultimately paid the price in the straight. This was a disappointing first effort from this $475k Fasig Tipton purchase, and trainer George Weaver drops him aggressively. This is a wise move as he has found a field of mostly exposed horses. He has enough speed to clear the field from the gate and should make all. Jockey Manny Franco is an excellent judge of pace and should set sensible fractions. BSP is recommended.

Full Impact to strike

Race 7 20:17 Aqueduct - Full Impact

Full Impact should go close in this first level allowance race on the main track.

This colt created a favourable impression when winning a Maiden Special Weight at Monmouth Park last month. He made most of the running and pulled clear in the closing stages to score decisively. This was a super effort and significant improvement is expected. Trainer Kelly Breen is having a great year, and has a 25% strike rate with horses jumping to allowance company after a debut win. Short priced favourite Adare looks vulnerable cutting back in distance, so BSP is recommended.