US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Lucky Move to claim top spot

Race 3 18:18 Aqueduct - Lucky Move

Lucky Move can take this Stakes race on the main track.

This mare was most impressive when beating Mrs. Orb in the Empire Distaff at Belmont Park in October. She made a strong five- wide move at the entrance to the straight, and powered home to win with authority. This was a super effort from this consistent mare and clearly has more to offer. The in form Kendrick Carmouche has the riding assignment and trainer Juan Guerrero has had a fast start to the winter meeting. Anything around 2.89/5 will do.

Foxtail too smart

Race 8 20:45 Aqueduct - Foxtail

Foxtail is my best bet of the day in this $62.5k optional claimer on the main track.

This mare has come on leaps and bounds since trainer Mertkan Kantarmaci claimed her at the Spa in August for a bargain $20k. Last time out at Belmont Park she beat Jennemily in great style in a similar event. She made most of the running and found plenty in the straight to win handily. Dylan Davis rides back for connections which is a positive sign. This is a competitive race, but I do not think we have seen the best of her. I recommend backing her at around 3.55/2 on the exchange.