US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Forewarned Aqueduct
Today's best bet Forewarned runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Aqueduct with two more selections from the Saturday card...

"He has won at this level in the past, and was not beaten all that far behind Maximum Security in the Cigar Mile last year"

Back Forewarned Race 9 at BSP in the 20:45 at Aqueduct

No excuse for Mary

Race 2 17:20 Aqueduct - Blame It On Mary

This looks like an excellent opportunity for Blame It On Mary to get off the mark in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly finished a creditable fourth to Blue Gator in a valuable Stakes race at Finger Lakes in October. She attempted to make all, but weakened out of contention when the pace lifted. This was a warm race and lost nothing in defeat. She previously finished a close third in another Stakes race at Finger Lakes, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Ed Barker has found a good spot for her and should be tough to peg back. BSP is recommended.

Upset minded Forewarned to deliver

Race 9 20:45 Aqueduct - Forewarned

I am going to take a chance with Forewarned in this Stakes race on the main track.

This five-year-old finished fifth to Harpers First Ride in a Stakes race at Laurel Park last month. He put in some good work in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the easy winner. He has won at this level in the past, and was not beaten all that far behind Maximum Security in the Cigar Mile last year. He has a bit to find with a few of these, but there is enough speed in the race to set up his customary closing kick. He will be a big price so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +92.19

This week so far…

Staked: 8
Returned: 5.19

Recommended bets

Back Blame It On Mary Race 2 at BSP in the 17:20 at Aqueduct
Back Forewarned Race 9 at BSP in the 20:45 at Aqueduct

