To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Espresso Shot Aqueduct
Today's best bet Espresso Shot runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros hopes to end the week with a couple of winners from the Sunday meeting at Aqueduct...

"The return to the mile distance should help her cause, and the talented Eric Cancel has the riding assignment"

Back Espresso Shot Race 7 at 4.57/2 in the 21:24 at Aqueduct

Sweet Mia a tasty dish

Race 2 18:50 Aqueduct - Sweet Mia

Sweet Mia should make her presence felt in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.

This filly disappointed behind Elegant Zip in a $35k non-winner of three over this course in January. She was headed at the entrance to the straight and finished well beaten. This was her first outing in six months and clearly needed the outing. She faced much better in the past, but has lost her way. Trainer Michelle Nevin drops her aggressively, and put in a nice piece of work over at the Belmont Park training track four days ago. Hopefully she can bounce back to form, albeit at this lower level. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Espresso Shot to appreciate the return to one mile

Race 7 21:24 Aqueduct - Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot is my idea of the winner of this Stakes race on the main track.

This consistent mare finished third to Mrs. Orb in the La Verdad Stakes over this course in January. She delivered a strong challenge in the straight, but weakened in the closing stages. This was a decent effort in what was a competitive renewal. The return to the mile distance should help her cause, and the talented Eric Cancel has the riding assignment. Trainer Jorge Abreu is having a solid winter meeting with a 18% strike rate. Her work tab is strong and am expecting big run. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +11.99

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 12
Returned: 23.92

Recommended bets

Back Sweet Mia Race 2 at 3.55/2 in the 18:50 at Aqueduct
Back Espresso Shot Race 7 at 4.57/2 in the 21:24 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 7th Mar (R2 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 7 March, 6.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Appletini
Sweet Mia
Evans Nice Now
Mani Pedi
Anydayisherday
Happy Sophia
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 7th Mar (R7 1m Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 7 March, 9.24pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Firenze Freedom
Love And Love
Espresso Shot
Lucky Move
Critical Value
Wasp
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles