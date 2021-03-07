US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Aque (US) 7th Mar (R2 7f Claim)Show Hide
Sunday 7 March, 6.50pm
Nick Shiambouros hopes to end the week with a couple of winners from the Sunday meeting at Aqueduct...
"The return to the mile distance should help her cause, and the talented Eric Cancel has the riding assignment"
Back Espresso Shot Race 7 at 4.57/2 in the 21:24 at Aqueduct
Sweet Mia a tasty dish
Race 2 18:50 Aqueduct - Sweet Mia
Sweet Mia should make her presence felt in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.
This filly disappointed behind Elegant Zip in a $35k non-winner of three over this course in January. She was headed at the entrance to the straight and finished well beaten. This was her first outing in six months and clearly needed the outing. She faced much better in the past, but has lost her way. Trainer Michelle Nevin drops her aggressively, and put in a nice piece of work over at the Belmont Park training track four days ago. Hopefully she can bounce back to form, albeit at this lower level. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
Espresso Shot to appreciate the return to one mile
Race 7 21:24 Aqueduct - Espresso Shot
Espresso Shot is my idea of the winner of this Stakes race on the main track.
This consistent mare finished third to Mrs. Orb in the La Verdad Stakes over this course in January. She delivered a strong challenge in the straight, but weakened in the closing stages. This was a decent effort in what was a competitive renewal. The return to the mile distance should help her cause, and the talented Eric Cancel has the riding assignment. Trainer Jorge Abreu is having a solid winter meeting with a 18% strike rate. Her work tab is strong and am expecting big run. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +11.99
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 12
Returned: 23.92
