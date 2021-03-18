US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Miss Liana the boss

Race 1 17:20 Aqueduct - Miss Liana

Miss Liana should go close in this $16k claimer on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when beating Movie Score in a $12.5k claimer over this course last month. She made most of the running and found plenty in the straight to win going away. This was her best race of the year and should have more to offer. The water is deeper, but has faced better in the past. This three time course winner should be able to handle the class hike if she is in the same mood. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Ernie Banker the banker

Race 8 20:55 Aqueduct - Ernie Banker

Ernie Banker should get off the mark in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Rift Valley in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last December. He was caught in a fierce speed duel and paid the price inside the final furlong. Trainer John Kimmel drops him aggressively, and should be rewarded with a big effort. I think he will be suited by the return to six furlongs, and should have enough speed to make the lead from the gate. Jockey Dylan Davis has the riding assignment and is enjoying a great winter meeting with 54 winners to his name. This is a competitive race for the level so BSP is recommended.