To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Eagle Orb Aqueduct
Today's best bet Eagle Orb runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when Devious Mo won. Nick heads back to Aqueduct with two more selections...

"Last November he won the Notebook Stakes, and a reproduction of that effort would see him go close"

Back Eagle Orb Race 8 at BSP in the 20:55 at Aqueduct

Hometown to show the way

Race 4 18:50 Aqueduct - Hometown

Hometown is an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related colt finished second to First Line in a Maiden Special Weight at Saratoga last July. He was caught in a fierce speed duel, and only succumbed near the line. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. He has been off the course for a while and has since changed stables to Chad Brown. His work tab is strong and will be ready to do himself justice. I recommend backing him around 3.55/2.

Eagle Orb to soar home

Race 8 20:55 Aqueduct - Eagle Orb

Eagle Orb should make his presence felt in this State bred Stakes race on the main track.

This colt finished down the field behind Risk Taking in the Grade 3 Withers over this course last month. He made his move at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. This was a hot race and lost nothing in defeat. He returns to State bred company and should be more effective with this group. Last November he won the Notebook Stakes, and a reproduction of that effort would see him go close. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez is having a cracking meeting with a 20% strike rate. BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +35.78

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 11
Returned: 28.78

Recommended bets

Back Hometown Race 4 at 3.55/2 in the 18:50 at Aqueduct
Back Eagle Orb Race 8 at BSP in the 20:55 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 14th Mar (R4 7f Mdn)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 March, 6.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Clemenza
Lemon Drop Road
Kid Cash
Hometown
Happy Medium
Risk Profile
Mandatory
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 14th Mar (R8 7f Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 March, 8.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
A Longlongtimeago
Eagle Orb
Perfect Munnings
Echoes Of Destiny
Excellent Timing
Its Gravy
Reggae Music Man
The King Cheek
Its A Gamble
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles