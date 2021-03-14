US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Aque (US) 14th Mar (R4 7f Mdn)Show Hide
Sunday 14 March, 6.50pm
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when Devious Mo won. Nick heads back to Aqueduct with two more selections...
"Last November he won the Notebook Stakes, and a reproduction of that effort would see him go close"
Hometown to show the way
Race 4 18:50 Aqueduct - Hometown
Hometown is an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This well related colt finished second to First Line in a Maiden Special Weight at Saratoga last July. He was caught in a fierce speed duel, and only succumbed near the line. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. He has been off the course for a while and has since changed stables to Chad Brown. His work tab is strong and will be ready to do himself justice. I recommend backing him around 3.55/2.
Eagle Orb to soar home
Race 8 20:55 Aqueduct - Eagle Orb
Eagle Orb should make his presence felt in this State bred Stakes race on the main track.
This colt finished down the field behind Risk Taking in the Grade 3 Withers over this course last month. He made his move at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. This was a hot race and lost nothing in defeat. He returns to State bred company and should be more effective with this group. Last November he won the Notebook Stakes, and a reproduction of that effort would see him go close. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez is having a cracking meeting with a 20% strike rate. BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +35.78
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 11
Returned: 28.78
