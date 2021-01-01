To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Eagle Orb Aqueduct
Today's best bet Eagle Orb runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros ended 2020 with a winner when his best bet Letmetakethiscall won at Aqueduct. Nick Shiambouros returns to The Big A with two more selections...

"This is his toughest assignment to date, but feel he is up to the task"

Back Eagle Orb Race 8 at BSP in the 20:50 at Aqueduct

Take It Off to lay it down

Race 1 17:20 Aqueduct - Take It Off

Take It Off should get off the mark in this $30k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished down the field on debut behind Hit The Woah over this course last month. She flashed speed, but weakened quickly before the entrance to the straight. This was a warm Maiden Special Weight, and the runner up Amalfi Princess has since won. Trainer Anthony Dutrow drops her aggressively and throws on the blinkers. Dutrow has had a slow start to the meeting, but is a capable conditioner. I think she will show improved form and recommend backing her at BSP.

Eagle Orb to swoop

Race 8 20:50 Aqueduct - Eagle Orb

Eagle Orb is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This colt was most impressive when beating Blue Gator in the Notebook Stakes over this course in November. He made a strong move in the straight and pulled clear to win with authority. This was a super effort and the return to the mile distance should not be a problem. He has tactical speed, and should stalk the leaders before pouncing in the straight. This is his toughest assignment to date, but feel he is up to the task. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 8
Returned: 14.5

Recommended bets

Back Take It Off Race 1 at BSP in the 17:20 at Aqueduct
Back Eagle Orb Race 8 at BSP in the 20:50 at Aqueduct

