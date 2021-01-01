US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Take It Off to lay it down

Race 1 17:20 Aqueduct - Take It Off

Take It Off should get off the mark in this $30k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished down the field on debut behind Hit The Woah over this course last month. She flashed speed, but weakened quickly before the entrance to the straight. This was a warm Maiden Special Weight, and the runner up Amalfi Princess has since won. Trainer Anthony Dutrow drops her aggressively and throws on the blinkers. Dutrow has had a slow start to the meeting, but is a capable conditioner. I think she will show improved form and recommend backing her at BSP.

Eagle Orb to swoop

Race 8 20:50 Aqueduct - Eagle Orb

Eagle Orb is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This colt was most impressive when beating Blue Gator in the Notebook Stakes over this course in November. He made a strong move in the straight and pulled clear to win with authority. This was a super effort and the return to the mile distance should not be a problem. He has tactical speed, and should stalk the leaders before pouncing in the straight. This is his toughest assignment to date, but feel he is up to the task. BSP is recommended.