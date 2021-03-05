US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Unrelenting Force to be reckoned with

Race 5 20:20 Aqueduct - Unrelenting Force

I am going to side with Unrelenting Force in this $25k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding finished a close second to Liam's Fire over this course last month. He was headed at the entrance to the straight, but fought hard all the way to the line. This was his first start for Steve Asmussen who runs him back in the same condition. He has some solid form in allowance company dating back to last year. The stretch out to the mile distance should benefit him, and the talented Manny Franco rides back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Dublinornothin a lively outsider

Race 6 22:33 Aqueduct - Dublinornothin

Dublinornothin could run well at a big price in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This mare was not disgraced behind Ruvies in Time over this course last month. She had a live chance in the straight, but was done for speed when the pace lifted. The extra yardage will suit, and the conditions of this race are in her favour. The favourite Malibu Mischief will be a warm order, but has done most of her winning over at Laurel Park. This consistent mare will be a big price so BSP is recommended.