US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Aque (US) 21st Mar (R4 6f Mdn)
Sunday 21 March, 6.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Frosted Indian
|Take A Chance
|Secret Potion
|Iron Giant
|Latin Casino
|King James
|The Red Wraith
Nick Shiambouros struck again when Purple Hearted won at 3.84 BSP. Nick returns to Aqueduct with two more selections from the Sunday card...
"The water is deeper today, but her work tab is strong and should make a bold bid"
Secret Potion to deliver
Race 4 18:50 Aqueduct - Secret Potion
Secret Potion is an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This well related colt by Into Mischief finished second to Manitowish in a similar event at Gulfstream Park last month. He attempted to make all, but was collared well inside the final furlong. This was his debut on the main track, and it was a pretty solid performance. Last year he raced three times on the turf, and even contested a Grade 1 at Woodbine. I think sprinting on the main track is his game, and should have enough speed to clear his rivals from the gate. Trainer Chad Brown has a stellar 27% strike rate, and has engaged the services of the talented Eric Cancel. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
Did I Stutter to win again
Race 6 19:52 Aqueduct - Did I Stutter
I am going to take a chance with Did I Stutter in this allowance race on the main track.
This filly beat Miss Peppina in a $40k non-winner of two over this course last month. She was caught in a speed duel, but found extra inside the final furlong to win going away. This was a super effort from this likeable filly, and comes in to this race in cracking form. The water is deeper today, but her work tab is strong and should make a bold bid. Trever McCarthy is having a great winter meeting with limited opportunities and is a talented rider. She should be a fair price so BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +42.32
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 9
Returned: 15.04
