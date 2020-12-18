US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Beautiful Karen a tasty dish

Race 6 19:45 Aqueduct - Beautiful Karen

Beautiful Karen should go close in this State bred Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly finished second to Snicket over this course last month. She took the lead inside the final furlong, but was caught on the line by the determined winner. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. This was her best effort to date and should go one better against these. Trainer Linda Rice has had a good start to the meeting with a 19% strike rate. Rice is an outstanding conditioner and looks set for another productive winter. BSP is recommended.

Customerexperience a positive choice

Race 8 20:45 Aqueduct - Customerexperience

I am going to side with Customerexperience in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This filly beat Big Bennys Experience in good style in a restricted allowance race over this course earlier this month. She took the lead in the straight and edged clear to win with a bit in hand. This is tougher, but I think she can move forward on her second start for Rudy Rodriguez. Rodriguez has a respectable 21% strike rate with repeat winners. She has been popular at the claim box, and it is noteworthy that her trainer keeps her in allowance company to protect her. BSP is recommended.

