US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Mo Maverick ready

Race 5 18:45 Aqueduct - Mo Maverick

Mo Maverick should make his presence felt in this $40k optional claimer on the outer turf course.

This gelding finished fourth in a better race on the main track last month. The race was taken off the turf, but took his chance and was not disgraced. This was his first start for trainer Rudy Rodriguez and ran as if he needed it. He has some decent form in the book, and is unbeaten in three starts over the Aqueduct oval. He has been Stakes placed in the past and won at this level last year. BSP is recommended.



Take a chance with Counterparty Risk

Race 6 19:15 Aqueduct - Counterparty Risk

Counterpart Risk is my idea of the winner of this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This well related filly caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth to High Opinion in a similar race at Belmont Park last month. She put in some good work in the closing stages and finished the race with good energy. She was sent off as favourite, but clearly needed the outing. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement and the extra yardage will suit. In addition trainer Chad Brown boasts an impressive 28% strike rate with second career starters. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.