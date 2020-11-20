To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Counterparty Risk Aqueduct
Today's best bet Counterparty Risk runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros is back with two more selections from the Friday card at Aqueduct...

"I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement and the extra yardage will suit"

Back Counterparty Risk Race 6 at 4.03/1 in the 19:15 at Aqueduct

Mo Maverick ready

Race 5 18:45 Aqueduct - Mo Maverick

Mo Maverick should make his presence felt in this $40k optional claimer on the outer turf course.

This gelding finished fourth in a better race on the main track last month. The race was taken off the turf, but took his chance and was not disgraced. This was his first start for trainer Rudy Rodriguez and ran as if he needed it. He has some decent form in the book, and is unbeaten in three starts over the Aqueduct oval. He has been Stakes placed in the past and won at this level last year. BSP is recommended.

Take a chance with Counterparty Risk

Race 6 19:15 Aqueduct - Counterparty Risk

Counterpart Risk is my idea of the winner of this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This well related filly caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth to High Opinion in a similar race at Belmont Park last month. She put in some good work in the closing stages and finished the race with good energy. She was sent off as favourite, but clearly needed the outing. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement and the extra yardage will suit. In addition trainer Chad Brown boasts an impressive 28% strike rate with second career starters. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +85.71

This week so far…

Staked: 7
Returned: 0.0


Recommended bets

Back Mo Maverick Race 5 at BSP in the 18:45 at Aqueduct
Back Counterparty Risk Race 6 at 4.03/1 in the 19:15 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 20th Nov (R5 6f Allw Claim)

Friday 20 November, 6.45pm

Market rules

Aque (US) 20th Nov (R6 1m1f Mdn)

Friday 20 November, 7.15pm

Market rules

