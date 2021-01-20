To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Control Group Aqueduct
Today's best bet Control Group runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros heads to Aqueduct with two selections from the Thursday card...

"Trainer Orlando Noda has had a slow start to the winter meeting but hopefully Control Group can get the job done"

Back Control Group Race 3 at BSP in the 18:50 at Aqueduct

Sweet Sneak to take opener

Race 1 17:50 Aqueduct - Sweet Sneak

Sweet Sneak should go close in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished fourth to Empress Luciana over this course last month. She made up a lot of ground in the straight and was not beaten all that far. The return to the mile distance is exactly what she needs and am expecting a big effort. Trainer George Weaver has a respectable 21% strike rate in maiden claiming races. Her work tab is solid, and should be more forwardly placed with the extra yardage. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Control Group to take charge

Race 3 18:50 Aqueduct - Control Group

Control Group should prove difficult to beat in this $12.5k claimer on the main track.

This seven-year-old finished down the field behind Jerry the Nipper in a $40k optional claimer over this course earlier this month. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight but weakened quickly when the pace lifted. He won at the $25k level last October, and a reproduction of that effort would be more than good enough to take this. Trainer Orlando Noda has had a slow start to the winter meeting but hopefully Control Group can get the job done. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -8.34

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 6
Returned: 2.5

Recommended bets

Back Sweet Sneak Race 1 at 3.55/2 in the 17:50 at Aqueduct
Back Control Group Race 3 at BSP in the 18:50 at Aqueduct

