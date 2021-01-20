US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Sweet Sneak to take opener

Race 1 17:50 Aqueduct - Sweet Sneak

Sweet Sneak should go close in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished fourth to Empress Luciana over this course last month. She made up a lot of ground in the straight and was not beaten all that far. The return to the mile distance is exactly what she needs and am expecting a big effort. Trainer George Weaver has a respectable 21% strike rate in maiden claiming races. Her work tab is solid, and should be more forwardly placed with the extra yardage. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Control Group to take charge

Race 3 18:50 Aqueduct - Control Group

Control Group should prove difficult to beat in this $12.5k claimer on the main track.

This seven-year-old finished down the field behind Jerry the Nipper in a $40k optional claimer over this course earlier this month. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight but weakened quickly when the pace lifted. He won at the $25k level last October, and a reproduction of that effort would be more than good enough to take this. Trainer Orlando Noda has had a slow start to the winter meeting but hopefully Control Group can get the job done. BSP is recommended.