US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Perceived to win again

Race 3 18:20 Aqueduct - Perceived

Perceived should go close in this allowance race on the main track.

This gelding beat Diannesimpazible in a $40k non-winner of two claimer over this course last month. He made a powerful five wide move on the home turn and pulled clear to score decisively. This was his best effort to date, and this lightly raced individual surely has more to offer. He makes his first start for trainer Linda Rice who bagged a couple of winners here yesterday. Rice does particular well at the winter meeting and has a nice prospect in Perceived. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Coffee Bar to taste Stakes victory

Race 8 20:50 Aqueduct - Coffee Bar

I am going to side with Coffee Bar in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This Outwork filly put in a much improved effort when beating Vallarand in a State bred Maiden Special Weight over this course earlier this month. She swept to the front in the straight and quickly opened up to win by open lengths. The water is much deeper today, but comes in to this race in cracking form. I think she is open to significant improvement, and looks sure to have a big say in the outcome. Trainer Todd Pletcher is having a super meeting with a 30% strike rate and the talented Kendrick Carmouche rides back for connections. BSP is recommended.