To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Coffee Bar Aqueduct
Today's best bet Coffee Bar runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when his best bet Knicks Go won the Pegasus in great style at Gulfstream Park. Nick heads to Aqueduct with two selections from the Sunday card...

"I think she is open to significant improvement, and looks sure to have a big say in the outcome"

Back Coffee Bar Race 8 at BSP in the 20:50 at Aqueduct

Perceived to win again

Race 3 18:20 Aqueduct - Perceived

Perceived should go close in this allowance race on the main track.

This gelding beat Diannesimpazible in a $40k non-winner of two claimer over this course last month. He made a powerful five wide move on the home turn and pulled clear to score decisively. This was his best effort to date, and this lightly raced individual surely has more to offer. He makes his first start for trainer Linda Rice who bagged a couple of winners here yesterday. Rice does particular well at the winter meeting and has a nice prospect in Perceived. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Coffee Bar to taste Stakes victory

Race 8 20:50 Aqueduct - Coffee Bar

I am going to side with Coffee Bar in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This Outwork filly put in a much improved effort when beating Vallarand in a State bred Maiden Special Weight over this course earlier this month. She swept to the front in the straight and quickly opened up to win by open lengths. The water is much deeper today, but comes in to this race in cracking form. I think she is open to significant improvement, and looks sure to have a big say in the outcome. Trainer Todd Pletcher is having a super meeting with a 30% strike rate and the talented Kendrick Carmouche rides back for connections. BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -9.34

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 12
Returned: 7.5

Recommended bets

Back Perceived Race 3 at 4.03/1 in the 18:20 at Aqueduct
Back Coffee Bar Race 8 at BSP in the 20:50 at Aqueduct

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles