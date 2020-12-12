US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Polpis to upset

Race 5 19:15 Aqueduct - Polpis

I am going to take a chance with Polpis in this interesting $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight on the turf over this course last month. He flashed plenty of speed before weakening out of contention in the straight. His pedigree suggests he will be more effective on the main track. Trainer Jonathan Thomas drops him in class and distance, which is a positive move. I think he has enough tactical speed to lay close to the leaders before pouncing in the straight. He will be a big price so recommend backing him at BSP.

City Man to boss rivals

Race 8 20:45 Aqueduct - City Man

City Man is an interesting runner in this Stakes race on the main track.

This colt finished second to Chestertown in the Albany Stakes at the Spa in August. He ran on strongly inside the final furlong, but the winner pulled out a little more. He has won at this level in the past and comes in to this race in super form. The short priced favourite Mr. Buff looks vulnerable. He has the form in the book to take this, but had a very hard race in the Cigar Mile last week. Not sure if he has recovered from his exertions and I will be laying him. City Man should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.