To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

City Man Aqueduct
Today's best bet City Man runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros returns to Aqueduct with two more selections from the Saturday card...

"He has won at this level in the past and comes in to this race in super form"

Back City Man Race 8 at BSP in the 20:45 at Aqueduct

Polpis to upset

Race 5 19:15 Aqueduct - Polpis

I am going to take a chance with Polpis in this interesting $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight on the turf over this course last month. He flashed plenty of speed before weakening out of contention in the straight. His pedigree suggests he will be more effective on the main track. Trainer Jonathan Thomas drops him in class and distance, which is a positive move. I think he has enough tactical speed to lay close to the leaders before pouncing in the straight. He will be a big price so recommend backing him at BSP.

City Man to boss rivals

Race 8 20:45 Aqueduct - City Man

City Man is an interesting runner in this Stakes race on the main track.

This colt finished second to Chestertown in the Albany Stakes at the Spa in August. He ran on strongly inside the final furlong, but the winner pulled out a little more. He has won at this level in the past and comes in to this race in super form. The short priced favourite Mr. Buff looks vulnerable. He has the form in the book to take this, but had a very hard race in the Cigar Mile last week. Not sure if he has recovered from his exertions and I will be laying him. City Man should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +96.2

This week so far…

Staked: 9
Returned: 9.75

Recommended bets

Back Polpis Race 5 at BSP in the 19:15 at Aqueduct
Back City Man Race 8 at BSP in the 20:45 at Aqueduct

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles