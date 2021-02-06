US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs and Aqueduct

Sole Volante upset minded

Race 8 20:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Sole Volante

Sol Volante could run well at a huge price in this Grade 3 on the turf.

After a couple of wins on the turf, this high class colt was switched to the main track last year and did not disappoint. He won the Grade 3 Sam F Davis and finished an excellent second to King Guillermo in the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby. He took his chance in the Belmont Stakes and the Kentucky Derby, but finished well beaten.

No. 9 (9) Sole Volante (Usa) Trainer: Patrick L. Biancone, USA

Jockey: Robby Albarado

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: -

Trainer Patrick Biancone switched him back to the turf last December and finished sixth in a Stakes race. He has been working well ahead of this assignment and could spring the upset. He has class and a nice turf of foot. This is a tough race so recommend backing him at BSP.

Capo Kane the boss

Race 8 21:25 Aqueduct - Capo Kane

I am going to take a chance with Capo Kane in this fascinating Grade 3 on the main track.

This colt upset the field when beating Eagle Orb in the Jerome Stakes over this course last month. He made most of the running and drew right away from his rivals in the closing stages. This was no fluke and surely has more to offer.

No. 3 (3) Capo Kane (Usa) Trainer: Harold Wyner, USA

Jockey: Dylan Davis

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

He put in a super piece of work over at Parx last month and looks ready to do himself justice. The winner of this race will be awarded 10 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. This is another tough race, but I think he is open to significant improvement. BSP is recommended.