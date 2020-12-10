To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Breithorn Aqueduct
Today's best bet Breithorn runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros heads to Aqueduct for opening day of the winter meeting...

"He has been working steadily over at the Belmont Training Track and looks ready to roll"

Back Breithorn Race 9 at 3.259/4 in the 21:13 at Aqueduct

Excellent Timing the right choice

Race 2 17:50 Aqueduct - Excellent Timing

Excellent Timing should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This colt created a favourable impression when finishing second to Horn Of Plenty at Belmont Park in October. He looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but was caught close home by the determined winner. This experience will not be lost on him and should be a different proposition today. His work tab is stellar and the talented Joel Rosario rides back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Breithorn to graduate

Race 9 21:13 Aqueduct - Breithorn

I am going to give Breithorn another chance in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track.

This colt finished a distant third to the smart Nashville at the Spa in September. He was bumped around at the start and subsequently lost a fair bit of ground. He plugged on for a place, but was beaten by a country mile. The winner has a Grade 1 entry in the Malibu at Santa Anita and looks something special. Trainer Linda Rice drops him aggressively, which is a positive move in my opinion. He has been working steadily over at the Belmont Training Track and looks ready to roll. I recommend backing him at around 3.259/4 on the exchange.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +93.95

This week so far...

Staked: 5
Returned: 3.5

Recommended bets

Back Excellent Timing Race 2 at 3.02/1 in the 17:50 at Aqueduct
Back Breithorn Race 9 at 3.259/4 in the 21:13 at Aqueduct

