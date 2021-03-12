To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Breakfastatbonnies Aqueduct
Today's best bet Breakfastatbonnies runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros struck again when both his selections won at Turf Paradise including Boisterous Rascal who won at 4.57 BSP. Nick heads to Aqueduct with two more fancies...

"She has been working brilliantly over at the Belmont Park training centre, and put in a bullet eight days ago"

Back Breakfastatbonnies Race 7 at BSP in the 21:24 at Aqueduct

Democratic Values to repeat

Race 5 20:20 Aqueduct - Democratic Values

Democratic Values should go close in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This well related son of Honor Code beat My First Grammy in a $40k maiden claimer over this course at the end of January. He swept to the front in the straight and quickly settled the matter. This was his best effort to date, and should be able to handle the class hike. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez is having a productive winter meeting with a 20% strike rate, and has engaged the services of leading rider Kendrick Carmouche. BSP is recommended.

Breakfastatbonnies a tasty dish

Race 7 21:24 Aqueduct - Breakfastatbonnies

Breakfastatbonnies should make her presence felt in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This filly by red hot sire Laoban was most impressive when beating Jill's a Hot Mess in a Maiden Special Weight over this course in January. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and drew right away to win with any amount in hand. This was a huge effort and is open to significant improvement. She has been working brilliantly over at the Belmont Park training centre, and put in a bullet eight days ago. Trainer Danny Gargan is in cracking form with a 32% strike rate. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +30.06

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 8
Returned: 20:07


Recommended bets

Back Democratic Values Race 5 at BSP in the 20:20 at Aqueduct
Back Breakfastatbonnies Race 7 at BSP in the 21:24 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 12th Mar (R5 1m Allw)

Friday 12 March, 8.20pm

Aque (US) 12th Mar (R7 6f Allw Claim)

Friday 12 March, 9.24pm

