US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Democratic Values to repeat

Race 5 20:20 Aqueduct - Democratic Values

Democratic Values should go close in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This well related son of Honor Code beat My First Grammy in a $40k maiden claimer over this course at the end of January. He swept to the front in the straight and quickly settled the matter. This was his best effort to date, and should be able to handle the class hike. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez is having a productive winter meeting with a 20% strike rate, and has engaged the services of leading rider Kendrick Carmouche. BSP is recommended.

Breakfastatbonnies a tasty dish

Race 7 21:24 Aqueduct - Breakfastatbonnies

Breakfastatbonnies should make her presence felt in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This filly by red hot sire Laoban was most impressive when beating Jill's a Hot Mess in a Maiden Special Weight over this course in January. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and drew right away to win with any amount in hand. This was a huge effort and is open to significant improvement. She has been working brilliantly over at the Belmont Park training centre, and put in a bullet eight days ago. Trainer Danny Gargan is in cracking form with a 32% strike rate. BSP is recommended.