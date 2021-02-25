US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Heymackit'sjack the improver

Race 1 18:20 Aqueduct - Heymackit'sjack

Heymackit'sjack should go close in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This colt by second season sire Laoban finished down the field behind Dancing Buck in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last December. He was in range at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when the pace lifted. Trainer John Kimmel brings him back after a break and drops him aggressively. His work tab is strong, and the red-hot Kendrick Carmouche has the riding assignment. I am expecting a much improved effort and recommend backing him at BSP.

Blu Grotto to graduate

Race 6 20:55 Aqueduct - Blu Grotto

Blu Grotto can give John Kimmel and Kendrick Carmouche another winner in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This colt finished third to Roco Strong in a $50k maiden claimer over this course last month. He attempted to make all, but ran out of petrol inside the final furlong. The mile distance was his undoing, and will benefit from the seven furlong trip. He has the speed to clear the field, and with the slight drop in class should make a bold bid. The entry of American Gentleman and Chambo will head the market so BSP is recommended.