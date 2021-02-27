US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Aque (US) 27th Feb (R3 1m Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 27 February, 7.03pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tintoretto
|Musical Heart
|Mr. Buff
|Limonite
|Alwaysmining
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros heads back to Aqueduct with two more selections from the Saturday card...
"I am encouraged by her latest effort and should make a bold bid"
Back Blame It On Mary Race 9 at 4.57/2 in the 22:13 at Aqueduct
Mr. Buff to shine
Race 3 19:03 Aqueduct - Mr. Buff
Mr. Buff can take this Stakes race on the main track.
This gelding is my favourite New York bred in training. Last time out over this course he took down the Jazil Stakes in great style. He took the lead at the entrance to the straight and pulled clear to win easily. He benefited from a contested pace, and was a little flattered by the winning margin. Having said that, he has tactical speed and can make the running or sit in behind the speed as has proven in the past. This is a competitive race but I think he is the horse to beat. Anything around 2.56/4 will do.
Blame It On Mary to take finale
Race 9 22:13 Aqueduct - Blame It On Mary
Blame It On Mary is my idea of the winner of this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This filly put in a solid effort when finishing second to My Alluring Lady over this course last month. She put in some good work in the closing stages and was gaining on the winner close home. Last year she finished second in a Stakes race at Finger Lakes, but has yet to reproduce that kind of form. I am encouraged by her latest effort and should make a bold bid. Her work tab is strong, and the talented Dylan Davis rides back for connections. Anything around her Morning Line of 4.57/2 will do.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall -2.93
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 10
Returned: 6.89
Saturday 27 February, 7.03pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tintoretto
|Musical Heart
|Mr. Buff
|Limonite
|Alwaysmining
Join to place betsJoin today
Saturday 27 February, 10.13pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lauras Bellamy
|Black Panda
|Handle The Truth
|Blame It On Mary
|Sweet Franny Lu
|Lady Thornhill
|Dorothys The Boss
|Sweet Larissa
|Know It All Red
|Tassi
|Electric Youth
|Sport Model
Join to place betsJoin today