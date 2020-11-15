US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Glynn County on the class drop

Race 3 17:50 Aqueduct - Glynn County

Glynn County should make his presence felt in this allowance race on the turf.

This colt by Kitten's Joy was not disgraced behind Get Smokin in the Grade 2 Hill Prince at Belmont Park last month. He made a three wide move at the entrance to the straight, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. He was not beaten all that far and will appreciate the ease in grade. Trainer Mike Maker had a productive summer, but has yet to have a winner at the meeting. Hopefully that will change in this interesting contest. BSP is recommended.

Bears Mafia to dominate

Race 8 20:17 Aqueduct - Bears Mafia

Bears Mafia should go close in this $40k optional claimer on the main track.

This much improved gelding has won his last six races, and comes in to this race in cracking form. Admittedly most of his wins have come at a lesser level at Finger Lakes, but his most recent victory came at Belmont Park. He beat a decent group of first level allowance horses in great style. The water is deeper here, but believe he has more to offer. Dylan Davis rides back for connections and gets on well with him. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.