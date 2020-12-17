US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Sam and Sy to strike

Race 2 18:20 Aqueduct - Sam and Sy

Sam and Sy should go close in this $50k optional claimer on the main track.

This colt finished second in a competitive allowance race at Churchill Downs last month. He put in some good work in the closing stages but could not get to grips with the impressive winner. This was a solid effort and should take another step forward. Trainer Brad Cox has had a fantastic season and trains the Kentucky Derby favourite Essential Quality for Godolphin. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Backsideofthemoon to shine

Race 5 19:45 Aqueduct - Backsideofthemoon

Backsideofthemoon should make his presence felt in this $62.5k optional claimer on the main track.

This hard knocking gelding won a similar event over this course last month. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong and got up close home to score by a neck. This eight-year-old retains his form well, and has been competitive in Stakes races in the past. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez has had a bright start to the meeting with a 19% strike rate. Rodriguez places his horses well and has found a good opportunity for him to record his sixth course win. BSP is recommended.