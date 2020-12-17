To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Backsideofthemoon Aqueduct
Today's best bet Backsideofthemoon runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when Contraflow won at 5.19 BSP. Nick heads to Aqueduct with two more selections...

"This eight-year-old retains his form well, and has been competitive in Stakes races in the past"

Back Backsideofthemoon Race 5 at BSP in the 19:45 at Aqueduct

Sam and Sy to strike

Race 2 18:20 Aqueduct - Sam and Sy

Sam and Sy should go close in this $50k optional claimer on the main track.

This colt finished second in a competitive allowance race at Churchill Downs last month. He put in some good work in the closing stages but could not get to grips with the impressive winner. This was a solid effort and should take another step forward. Trainer Brad Cox has had a fantastic season and trains the Kentucky Derby favourite Essential Quality for Godolphin. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Backsideofthemoon to shine

Race 5 19:45 Aqueduct - Backsideofthemoon

Backsideofthemoon should make his presence felt in this $62.5k optional claimer on the main track.

This hard knocking gelding won a similar event over this course last month. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong and got up close home to score by a neck. This eight-year-old retains his form well, and has been competitive in Stakes races in the past. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez has had a bright start to the meeting with a 19% strike rate. Rodriguez places his horses well and has found a good opportunity for him to record his sixth course win. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +94.19

This week so far…

Staked: 6
Returned: 5.19

Recommended bets

Back Sam and Sky Race 2 at BSP in the 18:20 at Aqueduct
Back Backsideofthemoon Race 5 at BSP in the 19:45 at Aqueduct

