US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Monday

La Victoria tough on debut

Race 5 20:25 Aqueduct - La Victoria

I am going to side with debutant La Victoria in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This beautifully bred filly by Tapit cost $800k as a yearling and I can see why. She is out of the brilliant mare La Verdad who was multiple Stakes winner for Linda Rice. La Verdad sadly died last rear, but this is her second runner. She has been training well down in South Florida, and has plenty of workouts under her belt. She is suited by the conditions of this race and recommend backing her at around 2.56/4.

Amundson to repeat in Hollie Hughes

Race 7 21:25 Aqueduct - Amundson

Amundson is taken to win this Stakes race for the second year running.

This gelding beat My Boy Tate in this race last year. He made most of the running and kept on strongly to score convincingly. He lost his way after that impressive effort, and has been off the course since last July. Trainer Horacio DePaz has been working him steadily over the past few months, and put in a sharp piece of work over at Belmont Park nine days ago. DePaz is having a fantastic meeting with a 27% strike rate. This is a tough renewal so recommend backing him at BSP.