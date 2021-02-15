To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Monday

Amundson Aqueduct
Today's best bet Amundson runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when Nicky the Vest won the feature at Aqueduct. Nick returns to the New York track with two more selections from the Presidents' Day card...

"Horacio DePaz has been working him steadily over the past few months, and put in a sharp piece of work over at Belmont Park nine days ago"

Back Amundson Race 7 at BSP in the 21:25 at Aqueduct

La Victoria tough on debut

Race 5 20:25 Aqueduct - La Victoria

I am going to side with debutant La Victoria in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This beautifully bred filly by Tapit cost $800k as a yearling and I can see why. She is out of the brilliant mare La Verdad who was multiple Stakes winner for Linda Rice. La Verdad sadly died last rear, but this is her second runner. She has been training well down in South Florida, and has plenty of workouts under her belt. She is suited by the conditions of this race and recommend backing her at around 2.56/4.

Amundson to repeat in Hollie Hughes

Race 7 21:25 Aqueduct - Amundson

Amundson is taken to win this Stakes race for the second year running.

This gelding beat My Boy Tate in this race last year. He made most of the running and kept on strongly to score convincingly. He lost his way after that impressive effort, and has been off the course since last July. Trainer Horacio DePaz has been working him steadily over the past few months, and put in a sharp piece of work over at Belmont Park nine days ago. DePaz is having a fantastic meeting with a 27% strike rate. This is a tough renewal so recommend backing him at BSP.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +1.82

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0


Recommended bets

Back La Victoria Race 5 at 2.56/4 in the 20:25 at Aqueduct
Back Amundson Race 7 at BSP in the 21:25 at Aqueduct

Aque (US) 15th Feb (R5 6f Mdn)

Monday 15 February, 8.25pm

Aque (US) 15th Feb (R7 6f Stks)

Monday 15 February, 9.25pm

