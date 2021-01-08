US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Frost Me to ice rivals

Race 3 18:50 Aqueduct - Frost Me

Frost Me should go close in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This maiden put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Laobanonaprayer in a valuable Stakes at Belmont Park in October. She took the lead in the home straight, but the winner found another gear and had to settle for a place. This was a super effort and should have a lot more to offer. Interestingly trainer John Kimmel has decided to run her in this race rather than a Maiden Special Weight. Leading rider Kendrick Carmouche has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

All Mo to upset

Race 6 20:20 Aqueduct - All Mo

I am going to side with All Mo in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This Uncle Mo colt caught the eye on debut when finishing third to Return The King over this course in November. He chased the leaders in to the straight and kept on well to grab a place. This was a promising first effort and is open to significant improvement. Trainer Jonathan Thomas boasts an impressive 33% strike rate with second time out maidens. The extra yardage will suit him down to the ground and should be more forwardly placed. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.