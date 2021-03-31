US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Respect for All a must

Race 2 18:53 Aqueduct - Respect for All

Respect for All is an interesting runner in this $32k claimer on the main track.

This lightly raced three-year-old finished fifth to Texas Basin in a $50k optional claimer over this course last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but was easily brushed aside and finished well beaten. In truth this was a disappointing effort and is capable of much better. Trainer John Toscano wastes no time dropping him in class, and removes the blinkers for good measure. He has the form in the book to take this and should go close. BSP is recommended.

A Vow of Beauty to graduate

Race 8 22:07 Aqueduct - A Vow of Beauty

A Vow of Beauty should open his account in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Whichwaytomalibu over this course in February. He was collared inside the final furlong, but fought back and lost nothing in defeat. The front two finished clear of the remainder. Trainer Charlton Baker runs him back at the same level, and has engaged the services of the brilliant Irad Ortiz, who returns to New York after riding at Gulfstream this winter. He fits well with this group and is worth another chance. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.