US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Thursday

Aque (US) 1st Apr (R2 1m Claim)Show Hide
Thursday 1 April, 6.53pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bowing Snowman
|Scotty
|Bellamy Dolce
|Respect For All
|Ghost Stalker
|Ohyoudidntknow
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros struck again when his only selection Princess Nina won at BSP 4.07. Nick heads to Aqueduct for opening day of the short but prestigious spring meeting with two fancies...
"He fits well with this group and is worth another chance"
Back A Vow of Beauty Race 8 at 3.55/2 in the 22:07 at Aqueduct
Respect for All a must
Race 2 18:53 Aqueduct - Respect for All
Respect for All is an interesting runner in this $32k claimer on the main track.
This lightly raced three-year-old finished fifth to Texas Basin in a $50k optional claimer over this course last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but was easily brushed aside and finished well beaten. In truth this was a disappointing effort and is capable of much better. Trainer John Toscano wastes no time dropping him in class, and removes the blinkers for good measure. He has the form in the book to take this and should go close. BSP is recommended.
A Vow of Beauty to graduate
Race 8 22:07 Aqueduct - A Vow of Beauty
A Vow of Beauty should open his account in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.
This gelding finished second to Whichwaytomalibu over this course in February. He was collared inside the final furlong, but fought back and lost nothing in defeat. The front two finished clear of the remainder. Trainer Charlton Baker runs him back at the same level, and has engaged the services of the brilliant Irad Ortiz, who returns to New York after riding at Gulfstream this winter. He fits well with this group and is worth another chance. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +42.67
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 5
Returned: 13.41
Thursday 1 April, 6.53pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bowing Snowman
|Scotty
|Bellamy Dolce
|Respect For All
|Ghost Stalker
|Ohyoudidntknow
Join to place betsJoin today
Thursday 1 April, 10.07pm
|Back
|Lay
|Humpday
|A Vow Of Beauty
|Bedazzling
|Interstate
|Vice King
|Reticent
|Mighty Wind
|Lord Camden
Join to place betsJoin today