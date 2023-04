Marsh Chase

15:30 Aintree, Friday

Live on ITV

1. Fakir d'Oudairies (Joseph O'Brien/ Mark Walsh)

High-class Irish chaser who looked a fortunate winner of a Grade 2 at Thurles in January after Haut En Couleurs fell at the final fence, and he was seven lengths behind runner-up Pic d'Orhy when third in the Betfair Ascot Chase last time. However, he has won this for the last two years so must be considered in first-time headgear.

No. 1 Fakir D'oudairies (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

2. French Dynamite (Mouse Morris/ Darragh O'Keeffe)

Very smart chaser who ran a cracker faced with a stiffish task when fourth behind Envoi Allen, beaten around five and three-quarter lengths, in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Doesn't have too much to find to make a big impact here, and the sharper track should suit.

3. Fugitif (Richard Hobson/ Sean Bowen)

Has looked more mature this season, barely coming off the bridle when scoring at Chepstow over Christmas, and has shown smart form when runner-up in Cheltenham handicaps on his last two starts, including when beaten two lengths in the Plate at the Festival last month. This demands even more but he is not taken lightly.

4. Hitman (Paul Nicholls/ Lorcan Williams)

Was only just denied in the Old Roan Chase over C&D on his return before running out an easy winner at Haydock. Had excuses on his next two starts (reportedly bled in King George) and bounced back with an excellent third in the Ryanair at Cheltenham. Was runner-up to Fakir d'Oudairies, beaten five and a half lengths, in this last year and another bold bid is likely.

5. Millers Bank (Alex Hales/ Kielan Woods)

Grade 1 novice chase winner over C&D at this meeting last season but his limitations have been exposed somewhat in open company this term, finishing a well-held fifth of six behind Shishkin in the Betfair Ascot Chase in February. Others hold stronger claims.

6. Minella Drama (Donald McCain/ Brian Hughes)

Smart sort who capitalised on a drop back to handicap company when scoring comfortably over fences at Musselburgh and Kelso on his last two starts but he is opposable back up in class.

7. Pic d'Orhy (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Won a couple of Grade 2s as a novice last season and has improved again this term, registering all-the-way wins at Newton Abbot, Huntingdon (Peterborough Chase) and Kempton (Silviniaco Chase). Was no match for Shishkin in the Betfair Ascot Chase last time but had Fakir d'Oudairies seven lengths behind him that day. Has a big shout.